LC INVITATIONAL PHOTOS: Comets go the distance


The Comets boys 4x800 team of Cameron Shawver, Josh Hill, Ryan Sturgeon, and Devin Baumgartner won the Lorain County invite with a record time of 8:17.


Brooke Armbruster hands off to Gracen Siegenthaler in the 4x100 relay, which Amherst won.


Josh Hill wins the mile at the Lorain County Invitational.


Lexi Alston anchors the winning Comets 4x200-meter relay team.


Michael Shorts takes second place in the 110-meter hurdles.


Taylor Hooks wins the 100-meter dash.


Photos by Joseph Colin | Amherst News-Times

The Comets had some outstanding performances Thursday at the Richard S. Cooley Track, where they hosted the Lorain County Invitational for the first time in 35 years.

