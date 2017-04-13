BASEBALL: Harris scores winning run as Comets top Avon

Photos by Randy Meyers | Amherst News-Times

Evan Shawver pitched a shutout for the Comets on Wednesday. Mark Harris crossed the plate to give Amherst the 1-0 victory over Avon.

Amherst pitcher Evan Shawver delivers a pitch against Avon on his way to a shutout.

Shawver is called out at first base as Adam Novak of Avon makes the play.

The Comets’ Mark Harris safely dives back to first as Avon first baseman Adam Novak waits on the throw.

Mark Harris of Amherst rounds third base and scores the game’s only run against Avon.

Ryan Glowacki dives and flips over on a shallow fly ball and teamate Mark Harris is able to catch it off the grass.