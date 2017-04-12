Comets find success on Cooley track at home

The Amherst Comets track and field team competed at home Tuesday versus North Ridgeville and Berea-Midpark.

The girls placed first overall with 92 points.

Winning marks for the girls included:

• Taylor Hooks in long jump at 15 feet 1 inch, in the 100 meters at 12.6 seconds, and in the 200 meters at 25.6 seconds.

• Macy Dimacchia in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.5 seconds.

• The 4×200-meter relay team of Gracen Siegenthaler, Audrey Fayer, Faith Rico, and Lexi Alston finished in 1:46.2.

• Kalyn Potyrala in the 1,600 with a time of 5:34.8.

• Lexi Alston in the 400 meters at 60 seconds flat.

• The 4×100-meter relay team of Taylor Hooks, Brook Armbruster, Audrey Fayer, and Gracen Siegenthaler with a time of 50 seconds.

• Alicia DelValle in the 3,200 race with a time of 11:49.5.

• The 4×400-meter relay team of Lexi Alston, Victoria Kubasak, Gracen Siegenthaler, and Audrey Fayer with a finish at 4:13.3.

The boys team placed second overall with 73 points.

Winning marks for the boys included:

• Adam Haas in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet 3.5 inches.

• Devin Holmes in the 100 meters with a time of 11.3 seconds.

• Jaret Prete in discus with a throw of 139 feet 7 inches.

• The 4×800-meter relay team of Devin Baumgartner, Ryan Sturgeon, Josh Hill, and Cameron Shawver with a time of 8:26.4.

• Logan Freeman in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet 6 inches.

• The 4×400-meter relay team of Cameron Shawver, Devin Baumgartner, Josh Hill, and Ben Yuhasz with a finishing time of 3:40.1.

The Comets compete again this Thursday at home at the Lorain County Invitational Meet.