Amherst residents earn spots in Lorain Sports Hall of Fame

Three Amherst residents are included in this year’s enshrinement class at the Lorain Sports Hall of Fame.

Meredith (nee Ferlic) Bingham was a member of the 1994 Lorain Catholic High School volleyball team already inducted into the hall in 2012. She was the 1995 Division IV All-District player of the year and held on to LCHS’s career passing record until the school closed in 2004.

In college at Tennessee Tech from 1995 to 1999, she was just the second Ohio Valley Conference player to be chosen for the All-League team four years in a row and led NCAA Division I with 5.19 digs per game over that time span.

John Telatnik was Ohio’s high jump champion while attending Lorain High School in 1947. He set a school record in the high jump that year at just over six feet and was undefeated his senior year.

He was a three-year letter winner in baseball and recorded multiple no-hitters in Class C and D sandlot leagues.

After serving in the Korean War, he was a standout on several Class A teams in the early 1950s.

In 1957, Telatnik was the starting pitcher for Lorain’s team in the National Amateur Baseball Federal Championship.

David Dury has been Oberlin High School’s athletic trainer since 2008. He attended Admiral King High School from 1984 to 1988 before moving on to Ohio State University, where he worked as a trainer in football, hockey, wrestling, volleyball, tennis, and softball.

After earning a master’s degree from the University of West Alabama in 1995, he provided sports medicine services at the Blue-Gray Classic football all-star game and the Atlanta Falcons summer training camp.

While working in sports medicine in Hilton Head, S.C., from 1995 to 1998, he lent his expertise to PGA and WTA events.

He was also a Cleveland Clinic athletic trainer from 1999 to 2004.

Also included in the class is Matt Wilhelm, who after attending high school at Elyria Catholic was part of Ohio State University’s 2002 BCS national championship team and the Green Bay Packers 2010 Super Bowl winning squad.

The induction ceremony will be held May 4 at Deluca’s Place in the Park in Lorain. For tickets, contact Tom Bauer at 440-282-4624 or Ron Feldkamp at 440-244-3449.

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-647-3171 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.