SOFTBALL: Big blowout over Shoregals

Photos by Joe Colon | Amherst News-Times

Talk about a high-scoring affair — the Comets girls went 19-8 over Avon Lake in five innings on Tuesday at Sliman’s Diamond. Amherst actually trailed 0-3 in the first inning but got on the board with a Sarah Miller triple to score Amanda Crisler. From there it was a blowout as the Shoregals fell behind 13-3 by the top of the second. Madison O’Berg had a two-run homer in the third to cement the lead.

Jessica Pihlblad slams back a hit, driving in two runs for the Comets.

Amherst’s Maddie Spataro delivers a pitch against Avon Lake.

Lauren Kachure does a nice job digging one out the dirt from her catcher’s position.

Amanda Crisler leads off the game with a base hit.