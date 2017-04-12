SOFTBALL: Big blowout over Shoregals

Photos by Joe Colon | Amherst News-Times
Talk about a high-scoring affair — the Comets girls went 19-8 over Avon Lake in five innings on Tuesday at Sliman’s Diamond. Amherst actually trailed 0-3 in the first inning but got on the board with a Sarah Miller triple to score Amanda Crisler. From there it was a blowout as the Shoregals fell behind 13-3 by the top of the second. Madison O’Berg had a two-run homer in the third to cement the lead.
Jessica Pihlblad slams back a hit, driving in two runs for the Comets.
Amherst’s Maddie Spataro delivers a pitch against Avon Lake.
Lauren Kachure does a nice job digging one out the dirt from her catcher’s position.
Amanda Crisler leads off the game with a base hit.