BASEBALL: Comets defeat Avon Lake 9-2, remain undefeated in SWC

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times
The Amherst Steele Comets defeated the Avon Lake Shoremen 9-2 on Tuesday. Xavier Moore picked up the win and Ryan Glowacki hit a two-run homer in the second inning.
Ryan Glowacki rounds third base after hitting a two-run homer in Tuesday’s 9-2 Comets victory over Avon Lake.
Starting pitcher Xavier Moore readies his delivery.
Kyle Dalzell digs in at the plate.
Hunter Cassidy stretches his legs between batters.
Jeremy Smith throws back a ball from the outfield.