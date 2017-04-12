Posted on by

BASEBALL: Comets defeat Avon Lake 9-2, remain undefeated in SWC


Ryan Glowacki rounds third base after hitting a two-run homer in Tuesday’s 9-2 Comets victory over Avon Lake.


Starting pitcher Xavier Moore readies his delivery.


Kyle Dalzell digs in at the plate.


Hunter Cassidy stretches his legs between batters.


Jeremy Smith throws back a ball from the outfield.


Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

The Amherst Steele Comets defeated the Avon Lake Shoremen 9-2 on Tuesday. Xavier Moore picked up the win and Ryan Glowacki hit a two-run homer in the second inning.

Amherst News Times

