AJHS track takes losses despite standout performances

In a face-off Sunday with Westlake Middle School, the Amherst Junior High girls track team lost a hard-fought battle 74-49.

The Comets were led by some outstanding individual performances. Hannah Aschemeier won the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump, Jade Garcia won the 100-meter dash, Sydney Hooks won the 200-meter dash, and the 4×100-meter relay team of Sydney Schaffer, Alana Woodworth, Jade Garcia, and Chaley Younkin took first place.

Schaffer also won the long jump and the pole vault. Her vault of 8 feet 1 inch is a new Amherst Junior High School record and is just three inches shy of the Southwestern Conference record.

The boys also lost a tough one 77-46.

They too were led by some outstanding individuals: Torre Weatherspoon won both the 100-meter dash and the long jump, Lavell Gibson won the 200-meter hurdles, Matthew Mendak won the shot put, George Gotsis won the high jump, and the 4×100-meter relay team of Xavier Rosebeck, Roman Gianuzzi, Jacob Costello, and Torre Weatherspoon took first place.

The Comets junior track teams will be back in action next Tuesday versus Middleburg Heights at home.