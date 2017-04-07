TRACK AND FIELD: Comets boys, girls teams place 2nd

Comets track and field stars competed against Avon and Midview on April 4 at Midview High School.
The girls placed second overall with 76.5 points. Winning marks for the girls included:
• The 4×200 relay team of Lexi Alston, Audrey Fayer, Faith Rico, and Gracen Siegenthaler in 1:47.
• Lexi Alston in 58.46 seconds in the 400 meter race.
• Kalyn Potyrala in the 800 meter run in 2:35.
• The 4×100 relay team of Gracen Siegenthaler, Audrey Fayer, Brook Armbruster, and Victoria Kubasak with a time of 51.7.
• Cara Giannuzzi in the 3,200 race with a time of 12:45.
• The 4×400 relay team of Lexi Alston, Gracen Siegenthaler, Victoria Kubasak, and Faith Rico with a time of 4:20.
• Faith Rico in the high jump at 4 feet 9 inches.
• Sydney Walker in the pole vault at 9 feet.
The boys team placed second overall with 48 points. Winning marks for the boys included:
• The 4×800 relay team of Josh Hill, Bradley Kirsch, Matthew Kirsch, and Andrew Vontell with a time of 8:51.
• The 4×200 relay team of Ben Yuhasz, Adam Haas, Michael Shorts, and Devin Holmes in 1:36.
• Josh Hill in the 3,200 meter race in 10:10.
• Logan Freeman in the pole vault with an 11-foot clearance.