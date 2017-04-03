Posted on by

BOYS BASEBALL: Panthers walk away 5-2


Mark Harris drives the ball for a stand up double.


Jack Faight delivers a pitch against Elyria Catholic.


Evan Shawver makes the delivery.


Amherst Hunter Cassidy makes a diving catch from his catcher position.


Cameron Karnik waits to apply the tag while Ryan Glowacki looks on.


Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-Times

Ryan Glowacki and Jeremy Smith had RBIs allowing Evan Shawver and Xavier Moore to score Sunday in Comets varsity action at Oberlin College. Amherst fell 5-2 to Elyria Catholic after the Panthers rallied in the fifth inning.

