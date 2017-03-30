Nothing better than ham at Easter

Easter will be here soon and most people have baked ham for their main meat and I love scalloped potatoes or potato salad as a side. You can use the leftover ham in sandwiches and in soups. I love putting ham in my scalloped potatoes, which gives them a delicious flavor.

I like to make baked beans at Easter. My dad made the best out of great northern or navy beans. He made them in a slow-cooker on low all day long and loved serving them with ham steaks.

My mom would make pickled eggs because we always had extra eggs we kids didn’t eat. Mom would get her canned beets out and make the juice with her spices, sugar, and vinegar. When it got to boiling a little, she’d pour it over the beets and eggs in a gallon pickle jar she always kept, and add sliced onions. After a few days, they were ready to eat. She also made pickled beef heart and tongue (I even made that for a few of my friends).

I love pickled stuff. As I have always said, “Seasonings makes the food.” No one enjoys a bland meal.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Ham Loaf

• 1 lb. ground ham

• 1 lb. ground fresh pork

• 3/4 cup bread or cracker crumbs

• 1/2 cup milk

• 1/4 cup chopped onion

• 1 beaten egg

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

• 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

• 2 tbsp. cider vinegar

• 2 tsp. prepared mustard

Combine first seven ingredients, forming eight individual loaves. Place in a shallow baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 75 minutes. Combine brown sugar, vinegar, and mustard to make a sauce to pour over loaves 15 minutes before they are done. Note: You can make just one loaf if desired. I usually brush the sauce over all the loaf every 20 minutes until done.

Baked Beans

• 1 lb. ground beef

• 1 medium green pepper, diced

• 2 medium chopped onions

• 2 large cans pork and beans, drained

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1 cup ketchup

• 1 tbsp. prepared mustard

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. pepper

Brown ground beef and drain. Put rest of ingredients in slow-cooker and add ground beef. Stir. Cook on low heat for four to six hours. Stir occasionally. Note: Sometimes I cut up Italian sausage into half-inch slices and cook with the hamburger.

Easy Scalloped Potatoes

• 8 cups shredded potatoes

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

• 1-10 (5 oz.) can cream of mushroom soup

• 1 cup shredded cheese

• 2 cups milk

• 1/4 cup butter or margarine

• 1/2 medium onion, chopped

Mix all ingredients in a 9×13-inch pan. Sprinkle with pepper. Bake at 350 degrees for90 minutes.

Glaze for Ham

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1 tbsp. mustard

• 1/3 cup water

• 1/2 cup vinegar

• 1 (4 oz.) can crushed pineapple with juice

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

Bring all to a boil, pour over ham. Bake on 350 degrees for 90 minutes.

Broccoli, Cauliflower, and Carrot Bake

• 1 (10 oz.) package each frozen chopped broccoli and cauliflower

• 1 package frozen carrots and peas

• 1 large egg

• 2/3 cup mayonnaise

• 1 (10 oz.) cream of mushroom soup

• 1 finely chopped onion

• 1 cup grated cheese

• 1/2 cup fine dry bread crumbs

• 2 tbsp. melted butter

• Paprika

Cook vegetables and drain well. Whisk egg slightly. Add mayo, soup, and whisk to blend. Stir in veggies, onion, and cheese. Turn into an oblong one-quart baking dish. Mix crumbs and butter and sprinkle on top. Sprinkle with Paprika. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until sides begin to bubble.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at [email protected]