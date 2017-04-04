POLICE REPORTS

• March 27 at 6:37 p.m.: A Church Street man reported items stolen from his home and van.

• March 27 at 7:42 p.m.: Police and LifeCare paramedics responded to an intoxicated 14-year-old girl at an East Martin Avenue home.

• March 28 at 4:05 p.m.: A woman reported $16.03 fraudulently withdrawn from her bank account.

• March 28 at 11:38 p.m.: Police chased a green 1996 Toyota T100 that refused to stop for a traffic infraction. A report said the driver was erratic in a way that suggested alcohol or drug impairment. The truck was speeding and driving recklessly but police cut off the pursuit when they lost sight of the vehicle.

• March 29 at noon: A 13-year-old Amherst boy was charged with domestic violence and unruliness after a police call to a Jackson Street home.

• March 29 at 12:21 p.m.: Jordan Khoury, 32, of Vermilion, was charged with petty theft following a police call at Giant Eagle on Kresge Drive.

• March 29 at 4:35 p.m.: Officers responded to a domestic dispute on South Lake Street.

• March 30 at 12:13 a.m.: Taylor Spencer, 20, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Fairview Park police department. Monette Spencer, 39, of Cleveland, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• March 30 at 9:06 p.m.: A 9mm bullet casing was found near South Lake Street and Coopers Run after gun shots were reported.

• March 30 at 10:40 p.m.: Lisa Hobart, 50, of Amherst, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to control. Bart Hobart, 57, of Amherst, was charged with domestic violence. Police said they responded to a crash on North Ridge Road near Dewey Road and found Lisa Hobart sitting on a guardrail; she accused her husband of grabbing the wheel while she was driving and causing her to crash.

• March 31 at 6:14 p.m.: While investigating a hit-skip incident, police arrested Travis Sparks, 21, of Elyria, on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge through the North Ridgeville police department. Sparks was also charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to stop after a crash, driving under suspension, no seat belt, failure to keep an assured clear distance ahead, and turning at intersections.

• April 1 at 3 p.m.: Charles Dotson, 29, city of residence unreported by police, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, seat belt violation, marked lanes of travel, and stopped vehicle, slow speeds. Police said they spotted Dotson asleep or passed out behind the wheel after stopping his truck on Church Street.

• April 1 at 7:42 p.m.: Alicia Vivian, 28, of Cleveland, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving under suspension, and failure to control. Police said she crashed a 2014 Toyota Carolla in a ditch on the side of Rt. 2 near the North Main Street overpass.

• April 2 at 7:01 a.m.: Officers were called to a South Main Street home where an elderly woman had died of natural causes.

• April 2 at 11:30 p.m.: Lewis Wade, 25, of Lorain, was charged with possession of marijuana and failure to display tail lights.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.