National Technical Honor Society inductees

Courtesy photo

Thirty-five students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society in a March 30 ceremony. There are 11 second-year members and 24 new inductees. Pictured are (first row) Madeline Rising, Cheyenne Thacker, Mercedes Murphy (Amherst), Sidney Coleman, Samantha Glass, Olivia Coward, Alexis Jones, Kirsten Pfaff, (second row) Joy Vaugh (Firelands), Raquel Hysong, Madison Murphy (Amherst), Sarah Park, Hailey Koster (Firelands), Sirena Rym, (third row) Mikayla Stump, Sara Roman, Hailey Delzeith, Bryana Wallace, Nicole Hilliard (Amherst), Miranda Johnson, (fourth row) Jessica Mileski, Angela LaRosa (Amherst), Abigail Hill (Firelands), Brennan Novak, Julia Spondike, Sean Murphy, (fifth row) Nicolas Hoon, Don Sabella (Amherst), Andrew Shaffer (Amherst), Austin Lenz, Justin Layne, and Justin Bingham. Not pictured are Maggie Lieb, Julia Smith (Firelands), and Destiny Maruna.

The NTHS honors students for outstanding achievement and success in career-technical education. Students are selected for membership based on the qualities of citizenship, leadership, workmanship, and scholarship.