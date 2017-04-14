CenturyLink awards $5K to AJHS history teachers

A $5,000 grant will provide 20 iPad Mini tablets and a cart for Amherst Junior High School.

The South Lake Street school won the award through the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation’s Teachers and Technology grant program.

Launched in 2008, it helps teachers who have developed specific plans to innovatively use technology in their classrooms. In this case, teacher Linda Dolan applied for the grant on behalf of her instruction team to support history instruction.

Across the United States, more than 2,300 grant applications were submitted and only 309 were awarded.

Grants were awarded based on the impact they will have on students in the classroom and the overall innovation of the project. CenturyLink service is neither required nor considered in the review of applications.

“The winning teachers’ grant applications outlined a clear plan for how they would use the requested technology to help grow their students and enrich their classroom experience,” said Mike Brill, CenturyLink’s vice president of operations for Ohio. “We are pleased to be able to help these passionate educators expose their students to science, technology, engineering and math concepts in their daily school lives.”