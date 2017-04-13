Help keep Lorain County safe with prescription turn-in event

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office drug task force and local police departments will hold a prescription drug turn-in day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Residents can dispose of expired or no-longer-needed medications, which helps keep them out of the water supply and away from unintended users.

Prescription labels should be removed. No personal information is ever asked and the medication is kept by law enforcement officers until disposed of.

This is the 16th time the LCSO has arranged a turn-in day. New this year, experts on drug addiction will be available at many locations to offer information and counseling if requested.

Turn-in locations include:

• The Amherst police station, 911 North Lake St.

• Avon police station, 3614 South Detroit Rd.

• Avon Lake police station, 32855 Walker Rd.

• Columbia Station fire station, 25540 Royalton Rd.

• Elyria fire station, 18 West Ave.

• Grafton police station, 1009 Chestnut St.

• Kipton village hall, 299 State Rd.

• Lorain city hall (main entrance), 100 West Erie Ave.

• Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, 9896 Murray Ridge Rd.

• North Ridgeville polices station, 7303 Avon-Beldon Rd.

• Oberlin police station, 85 South Main St.

• Sheffield Lake police station, 609 Harris Rd.

• Sheffield Village police station, 4340 Colorado Ave.

• Vermilion police station, 5791 Liberty Ave.

• Wellington police station, 117 Willard Memorial Sq.