JVS offers free summer career camp for students

The Lorain County JVS is offering a free summer career exploration camp for students entering the ninth and 10th grades.

It’s open to students from Amherst, Avon, Avon Lake, Clearview, Columbia, Elyria, Firelands, Keystone, Midview, North Ridgeville, Oberlin, Sheffield-Sheffield Lake, and Wellington.

The JVS ExCEL Summer Career Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 7 through Friday, June 9. The three-day camp is designed to give students the opportunity to learn about possible career options by getting hands-on experience in a variety of career-technical program areas offered at the JVS.

Lorain County JVS will provide bus transportation to and from school districts’ middle and/or junior high schools and the students will receive a nutritious lunch each day.

Interested students must register online. The registration link can be found at www.lcjvs.com.

Students and families are invited to a kick-off event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 with a presentation by motivational speaker Harvey Alston. Students will choose their summer career camp lab options at the kick-off event.

For more information, contact Tina Hayslett at [email protected] , 440-774-1051.

Students get some experience in the masonry trades lab at last year's ExCEL Career Camp at the Lorain County JVS. Courtesy photo