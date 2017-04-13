Posted on by

Director searching for ‘Sylvia’ cast

,

Staff Report

Auditions for the Workshop Players production of “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25.

Director Dave Mackeigan is looking for:

• One female, age 18 to 35, who is high energy. Must be playful. Agility is a must.

• One female, mid-40s to 60-ish.

• One male, mid-40s to 60-ish.

• One male for three walk-on scenes where one scene includes acting as a female. Should be mid-30s and up.

For more information, contact the director at [email protected]

Auditions will be held at the theater, 44820 Middle Ridge Rd., Amherst Township.

Performances are scheduled for June 29 and 30 and July 1, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16.

Staff Report

Amherst News Times

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:02 pm |    

State of the Schools: Amherst super asks for patience amid big changes

State of the Schools: Amherst super asks for patience amid big changes
12:01 pm |    

109 homes to be built near Mercy rec center off Cooper Foster

109 homes to be built near Mercy rec center off Cooper Foster
1:26 pm
Updated: 6:24 pm. |    

Former Amherst mayor John Jaworski dies, age 91

Former Amherst mayor John Jaworski dies, age 91
comments powered by Disqus