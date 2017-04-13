Director searching for ‘Sylvia’ cast

Auditions for the Workshop Players production of “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25.

Director Dave Mackeigan is looking for:

• One female, age 18 to 35, who is high energy. Must be playful. Agility is a must.

• One female, mid-40s to 60-ish.

• One male, mid-40s to 60-ish.

• One male for three walk-on scenes where one scene includes acting as a female. Should be mid-30s and up.

For more information, contact the director at [email protected]

Auditions will be held at the theater, 44820 Middle Ridge Rd., Amherst Township.

Performances are scheduled for June 29 and 30 and July 1, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, and 16.