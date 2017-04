Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Amherst Steele cross country runners Rachel Veneman, Camryn Leonard, Cassidy Hill, Courtney Cogdell, Rain Wales, Antonia Monteleone, and Emma Kelley take a breather with the Easter Bunny. The team held a breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday that included a bake sale and auctioning off of gift baskets.