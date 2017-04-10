Panera bought in $7.5B deal

Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Panera Bread on North Lake Street in Amherst has a new owner after the restaurant chain was bought for $7.5 billion. JAB, a Luxembourg-based investment firm that owns Krispy Kreme, Keurig, and Caribou Coffee, announced the deal last Wednesday. Panera boasts more than 2,000 locations and tallies roughly $5 billion in annual sales — among them coffee, in which JAB has invested heavily. The firm is also bagel-obsessed as owners of Einstein Bagels and Manhattan bagels. JAB said Panera has the best-performing restaurant stock of the past 20 years. Sales are up more than five percent in 2017.