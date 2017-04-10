Celebrating our pet pals!

Courtesy photos

National Pet Day is officially April 11, and we put the call out to our Facebook followers in Amherst, Oberlin, and Wellington for pics of their furry, scaly, and feathery friends. Here are some of our favorite submissions!

Becky Boden said: “This is Roxi! My sweet dog, Ella passed in November at age 12. I adopted Roxi on Black Friday from Friendship APL and she has really helped my heart heal after losing Ella.”

Hannah Montagnese Patawaran said: “Zoey loves smiling!”

Linda Misencik said: “My running partner, Gunnar.”

Kathy Tague said: “Not all pets are fuzzy! This is Sid not so Vicious. He is super cuddly.”

Stacy Krueck said: “Maddie and her Dipsy Doodle Doo.”

Submitted by Tom and Anna Biskup

Brandi Teasdale Guyer said: “Mack with Brandi Guyer the day Tom and Brandi found him at Frienship APL last September.”

Cristy Plas said: “Dobby the Easter pig.”

Christopher Ketchum said: “Our daughters Baylee and Anastyn having fun in a puddle with our Lab puppy Kade.”

Cristy Plas said: “Motocross time with Ruby, Andrew, and Isobel.”

Brittani Norton said: “My son Hunter sitting with his best friend, our pit bull mix, Tank.”

Patrick Knoble said: “My daughter Bailey with our dog Ralph, a Jack Russell/boxer mix.”

Ashley Trager said: “A girl and her puppy! My daughter Trinity with her puppy black pug named Mia!”

Veronica Seman said: “Me and our two fuzzy butts Annie and Sadie at our Penfield Township home.”

Charisse Marie Nikel said: “Me and my Chloe!”