Kenny Loggins to headline Lorain County Fair

Are you ready to hop on the highway to the “Danger Zone”?

Guitar legend Kenny Loggins will open the 172nd Annual Lorain County Fair on Monday, Aug. 21. Tickets will go on sale Monday, May 22 at 9 a.m.

Loggins has done it all, making himself “a moving target,” he said. From psychedelic rock to sonic pioneer in the smooth jazz genre, he’s been an enduring artist both solo and as part of the country-rock duo Loggins and Messina.

He’s also contributed some of cinema’s most lasting soundtrack songs, including “I’m Alright” from Caddyshack in 1980, the title track for “Footloose” in 1984, “Danger Zone” from “Top Gun” in 1986, and “Nobody’s Fool” from “Caddyshack II” in 1988.

Other chart-toppers include “Whenever I Call You Friend,” “This Is It,” and “Heart to Heart.”

Early on, he penned four songs for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Uncle Charlie” in 1970, including the classic “House at Pooh Corner.” Later, with collaborator Jim Messina, he hit it big with “Danny’s Song,” “Angry Eyes,” and “Your Mama Don’t Dance.”

Twelve of his albums has gone platinum and beyond during his four decades in the business. Through the years, he’s worked with some of music’s biggest names, including Stevie Nicks, Steve Perry, and Michael McDonald.

The lifetime singer-songwriter still has a passion for exploring the power of music. In 2005 and 2009, he teamed up with Messina for the “Sittin’ In Again” tour.

Taking the stage on the second day of the Lorain County Fair will be Dustin Lynch, a young Tennessean who’s been called “the heir to George Strait’s throne.”

His 2012 self-titled album hit number one on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Lynch is known for hits such as “Where It’s At,” “She Cranks My Tractor,” and “Cowboys and Angels.”

“It’s crazy what music can do,” Lynch said. “I’ll do a show and have people come up to me in tears because they are getting to share a story about how my songs have affected their life. That’s so inspiring. I know now that a song can really affect someone’s life and that’s what makes me want to keep doing the best I can do.”

Other grandstand entertainment announced for this year’s fair includes:

• Wednesday, Aug. 23: Truck pull featuring the return of the big rigs.

• Thursday, Aug. 24: Horse pull.

• Friday, Aug. 25: Friday Night Spectacular with the NTPA Grand National Pull.

• Saturday, Aug. 26: Combine demolition derby plus truck derby.

• Sunday, Aug. 27: Demolition derby.

For more information on ticket pricing and availability, visit www.loraincountyfair.com.

Kenny Loggins can boast some of radio’s biggest hits from the past 40 years, including “Footloose” and “Danny’s Song.” http://theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_loggins.jpeg Kenny Loggins can boast some of radio’s biggest hits from the past 40 years, including “Footloose” and “Danny’s Song.” Courtesy photos Dustin Lynch went to the top of the Billboard country chart in 2012. http://theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_lynch.jpeg Dustin Lynch went to the top of the Billboard country chart in 2012. Courtesy photos