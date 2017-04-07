Helping out at Second Harvest

Lorain County JVS landscape and greenhouse management students volunteered to team up with Lifestyle Landscaping of North Ridgeville to help beautify Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, located on Baumhart Road in Lorain.

Students spent the day using a sod cutter to remove grass, digging holes for new black hill spruce trees, removing landscape fabric, shoveling mulch, mounding soil, staking trees, and planting new shrubs.

Kevin O’Brien, landscape designer with Lifestyle Landscaping, said black hills spruce trees were being used because they are good for wind breaks, tolerate the weather and are low maintenance.

“The JVS students are great. Oh my gosh,” O’Brien said. “They are working really hard and are great at cleaning up as they go, which is really important in the landscaping field.”

Brianna Vullien, a junior from Amherst, was busy raking and shoveling mulch. “I really like being outside,” she said, adding that she didn’t mind working in the chilly temperatures and thick fog.

Landscape and greenhouse management students shovel mulch at Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio. http://theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Mulch.jpg Landscape and greenhouse management students shovel mulch at Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio. Courtesy photo