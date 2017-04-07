Looking for a lecherous farce? Try ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’

Be sure to catch the Workshop Players Theatre production of Marc Camolett’s “Don’t Dress for Dinner,” directed by Pat Price.

Farce is the name of the game in this door-slamming, fast-paced comedy presented by Northwest Bank.

Bernard has planned a romantic weekend with his chic Parisian mistress and a cordon bleu chef for style and class, but not including his wife, Jacqueline. His strategy rests on his best friend, Robert, to provide a foolproof alibi.

Needless to say, nothing works out as planned.

Suppose Robert turns up not realizing why he has been invited. Suppose Jacqueline won’t leave for the weekend. Suppose there are myriad role reversals and secrets. Suppose everyone’s alibi gets confused with everyone else’s.

An evening of hilarious confusion ensues as Bernard and Robert improvise at breakneck speed to save their skins!

The cast includes Jonathan McCleery, Marcia Darby, Jeff Caja, Deb Burrow, Melissa Lyle, and Kevin Boland.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. on April 20, 21, 22, 28, 29, and May 5 and 6. Sunday matinees will be offered at 3 p.m. on April 30 and May 7.

All seats are $15. Reservations are encouraged. Groups of 10 or more receive $2 discount.

Workshop Players Theatre is located at 44820 Middle Ridge Rd. in Amherst Township. For more information, call the box office at 440-988-5613 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.