$63K in pot, cocaine seized on Turnpike

Ten pounds of marijuana was found in a duffle bag March 24 during a stop on the Ohio Turnpike just west of Amherst.

At 10:21 a.m., state troopers stopped a 2016 Chrysler 300 with Michigan registration for following too closely near milepost 136, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol release.

They smelled pot while talking with the driver. A search of the vehicle turned up not just the bag but 114 grams of marijuana shatter — a THC concentrate that looks like honey — as well as 54 grams of cocaine.

The drugs had a combined estimated street value of $63,700, troopers said.

Noah Camaj, 19, of Sterling Heights, Mich., was charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies. He was also charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, third-degree felonies.

Camaj was taken to the Lorain County Jail.

Drugs with a street value of more than $63,000 were found during a March 24 traffic stop in Amherst Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol