Cops make arrests in hunt club mystery

Four suspects were caught causing about $800 in property damage Saturday at the Beaver Creek Hunt Club, according to police.

They were “still on scene and actively destroying the property” when police arrived around 3:27 p.m. at the Cooper Foster Park Road club, a report said.

Trent Sayers, 18, of Amherst, was charged with two counts of criminal damaging and one count of criminal trespassing. He is the son of Amherst Schools superintendent Steven Sayers.

Another 18-year-old, whom police Sgt. Mike Murphy called “the ringleader,” had not yet been formally charged Monday. Two underage boys were also charged through the Lorain County Juvenile Court system.

Investigators say damage at the club goes back to July 2016, including a March 25 incident in which more than $2,000 in damages were reported.

The most recent incident involved destruction of a deer feeder and two deer cameras. Murphy said the suspects knew the cameras were active and were trying to prevent their pictures from being taken.

All four confessed to causing Saturday’s damage, he said. Hunt club members told police they had photos of two suspects from March 20 and 25.