South Amherst finances go up online

Records showing how more than $486,000 in South Amherst taxpayer money was spent have gone up online as part of a statewide transparency push.

Available for the public to peruse at www.ohiocheckbook.com, the records detail in excess of 1,700 transactions made by the village in fiscal year 2016.

While it’s not the first city to do so — Amherst has its spending records online as well — South Amherst is the first village in Lorain County to use the website, created by Treasurer of State Josh Mandel’s office.

“I believe the people of Lorain County have a right to know how their tax money is being spent and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on ohiocheckbook.com,” Mandel said. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”