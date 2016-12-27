POLICE REPORTS

• Dec. 20 at 8:49 p.m.: Brandon Larissey, 19, of Lakewood, was arrested on a warrant through the Sheffield police for failure to appear in court.

• Dec. 21 at 12:36 a.m.: Susanna Serfozo, 49, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department for theft.

• Dec. 23 at 5:58 p.m.: Police responded to a family dispute on Woodhill Drive.

• Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.: A woman asked police to help with her adult son, who posted a message of despair on Facebook.

• Dec. 26 at 10:16 a.m.: Tabitha Crabtree, 35, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police for failure to appear in court. She was also charged with driving under suspension.