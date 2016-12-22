FBI will charge Chemical Bank suspect

The FBI has identified a suspect in the Nov. 21 robbery of Chemical Bank on Cooper Foster Park Road.

No name has been released. Amherst police Sgt. Michael Murphy said the suspect was arrested Thanksgiving Day on unrelated charges in Cuyahoga County.

The man will face federal charges but no local ones, Murphy said.

“It’s the FBI’s case and they have yet to charge him officially. They’re still wrapping up the case on that,” he said.

Surveillance video shows a suspect with thick facial hair walking into the Chemical Bank around 4:34 p.m. the day of the robbery wearing a dark blue ball cap and glasses.

According to police, he handed the teller a note that said, “Give me all the money or I will hurt you,” before taking off on foot toward in the direction of Oberlin Road.

Via Amherst police This surveillance footage shows the person police say robbed Chemical Bank in November. A suspect has been identified. http://theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_robbery.jpg Via Amherst police This surveillance footage shows the person police say robbed Chemical Bank in November. A suspect has been identified.