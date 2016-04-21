NEWS

Celebrity student chefs wow with winning muffins

Firefighters help track men who fled snowy crash

Experts: No age or class immune to addiction

Comets football torch passed to Passerrello

Trial delayed for driver in death of Debra Majkut

Steele artists wow regional Scholastic judges

Steele artists wow regional Scholastic judges

Try out for roles in the farce ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’

Auditions for “Don’t Dress for Dinner” by Mark Camoletti, directed by Pat Price, will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 and Monda...

Crisis text line now available for Lorain County

No where else to turn? In crisis? Experiencing a mental health need?Text 4HOPE or HELLO to 741741 to connect with the Crisis Text Line, now available ...

$50K award helps Amherst Twp. fix deadly ditch

The dangerous Engle Ditch problem is now $50,000 closer to being fixed.An award from the Lorain County Storm Water District Board — whose member...

Chemical Bank suspect to face judge Feb. 3

Accused Chemical Bank robber Adam Carson is expected to enter a plea at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in Cleveland. Judge Donald Nugent has ordered sherif...

Brace for sidewalk repair orders from city hall

Are the sidewalks in front of your home cracked or upheaved?If so, you might soon by on the hook for a big repair bill.Amherst city council passed a &...

Elyria Avenue tops list of streets to get summer TLC

The full stretch of Elyria Avenue will get new asphalt this summer, following a unanimous vote Monday by Amherst city council.“It’s a roug...

SPORTS

GLIAC honor for Keron

Sans Roule, Comets sink Middies

INDOOR TRACK: Two new records set by Comets at Oberlin

SWIMMING AND DIVING RESULTS

GIRLS SWIMMINGRocky River defeated Amherst 132-48 on Saturday.Placing for the Comets were:• Emma Kelley, Annabelle Saultz, Katlyn Kovach, and Ja...

INDOOR TRACK: Girls finish big in 4×800, two new records set

Kalyn Potyrala, Cara Giannuzzi, Leah Johnson, and Alicia DelValle set the 4x800 meter relay on fire Saturday in the Comets’ first indoor track m...

BOYS BASKETBALL: 200th win for Januzzi

Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaDominic Januzzi had 20 points and Nick Denney had 20 for the Falcons Friday to secure win number 200 for Firelan...

Roule breaks 1,000 career points in win over Eagles

Senior Sydney Roule nailed her 1,001st point in the second quarter of Wednesday’s basketball game against North Olmsted, becoming the fourth gir...

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Diermyer leads epic victory over Falcons

Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaWellington’s varsity girls delivered a 52-27 walloping to Firelands on Jan. 4, ending in a 19-6 blowout in...

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

What are you thankful for?

It’s unanimous: Great Lakes Church votes to move

PHOTOS: Blessing of the pets at St. Joseph

Central’sstrangebut truehistory

Central’sstrangebut truehistory

Fires have played a crucial role in Central School’s history — and did you know the largest was caused by poop?It’s strange but true...

Workshop produces ‘Star-Spangled’ Neil Simon show

Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-Times“The Star-Spangled Girl” was brought to the Workshop Players Theater stage in June with directi...

Flea market founder celebrates 100th birthday

If you’re a treasure-seeker, Jamie’s Flea Market in South Amherst is the X that marks the spot.It’s a trove of crafts, rare books, c...

CORRECTION

Auditions for “Dearly Beloved” by the Workshop Players will be held June 13 and 14. Due to incorrect information submitted to the News-Tim...

ENGAGEMENT: Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer

Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer, both of Dayton, have announced their engagement.The bride-elect is the daughter of Martin and Nita Offineer of Amh...

OPINION

From seeds to grizzly bears

Presidential ban is not the solution

A 21st century infrastructure

Breaking down the state’s budget process

Every two years, the state of Ohio adopts its main operating budget, legislation that requires the partnership of the governor’s administration,...

You don’t always have to follow the recipe

I decided to make cabbage and noodles and kielbasa and sauerkraut balls.The sauerkraut balls turned out really well. They were made with sausage and c...

OUR VIEW: Symbolic move a chance to talk about face of U.S.

Flip an American coin, and there’s a zero percent chance you’ll find a black woman on either side.In April, that will change: To celebrate...

They aren’t snowflakes but they are scared

The doors of Oberlin’s Peace Community Church were open Friday during the inauguration. Curious, I slipped into a back pew just moments after Pr...

Trump isn’t draining the swamp

Donald Trump is our president and regardless of how absurd I believe that to be, there is no going back now. What’s done is done.Moving away fro...

Leave the hyphen out of it

To the editor:On my mind on the subject of differences and diversity: Hyphenating one’s nationality seems to promote separation (i.e. African-Am...

BUSINESS

Comets football torch passed to Passerrello

Downtown fills up as businesses move in

Planet Fitness to open on Cooper Foster

Bricklayers union headquarters under construction

Bricklayers union headquarters under construction

A headquarters for the Ohio-Kentucky district of the International Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers union is being built at the intersection of r...

Bricklayers union headquarters under construction

A headquarters for the Ohio-Kentucky district of the International Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers union is being built at the intersection of r...

Cawthon coaches merchants against thefts, robberies

From petty shoplifters to counterfeiters to professional scam artists, just about every Amherst store owner has a story of being targeted by criminals...

Chef to bring rustic Italian flavors to former Cork’s

While other seven-year-olds were playing outside, Robby Lucas was busy in his father’s kitchen.He grew up around the bustle of boiling pots, cho...

Silver shovels come out as Amherst Manor expands

A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at Amherst Manor, where crews have been busy nearly doubling the retirement center’s foot...

Super Kmart signs down, doors closed

Regular sales halted over the weekend at our local Super Kmart as the business prepares to lock up its doors.Giant corporate signs have been removed f...

