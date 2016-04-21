NEWS

Steele artists wow regional Scholastic judges

Chemical Bank suspect to face judge Feb. 3

Elyria Avenue tops list of streets to get summer TLC

Arson charge comes from Denny’s incident

Ready to laugh? Comedians coming to Amherst Cinema

Winter One-Acts to run Feb. 2-4 at Steele

The first Amherst Comedy Night Light Up Amherst Fundraiser will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Amherst Cinema on Church Street.Doors op...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Downtown fills up as businesses move in

Downtown fills up as businesses move in

Empty storefronts dotted the downtown landscape in 2003 when Teresa Gilles was hired as director of Main Street Amherst.Times have changed: “Thi...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Sew inspirational — Unit 118 makes caddies for Sandusky vets

Sew inspirational — Unit 118 makes caddies for Sandusky vets

Nimble fingers are sewing gifts for veterans who use wheelchairs, and they could use your help.Donna Bruner, president of American Legion Auxiliary Un...

January 20th, 2017 |  

A harrowing escape from addiction

A harrowing escape from addiction

“I came to Oberlin to get drugs,” said Jaime Holtz, 27, of Westlake. “I’ve been to Elyria to get them, Westlake, Lorain, and m...

January 20th, 2017 |  

School stability hinges on $2.6M tax renewal

Roughly $13 million is at stake as the Amherst Schools ask voters to renew a 4.9 mill levy this spring.The five-year operating cash issue will appear ...

January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |  

INDOOR TRACK: Girls finish big in 4×800, two new records set

BOYS BASKETBALL: 200th win for Januzzi

Roule breaks 1,000 career points in win over Eagles

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Diermyer leads epic victory over Falcons

Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaWellington’s varsity girls delivered a 52-27 walloping to Firelands on Jan. 4, ending in a 19-6 blowout in...

January 10th, 2017 |  

BOYS BASKETBALL: Dukes dominate Firelands 64-51

BOYS BASKETBALL: Dukes dominate Firelands 64-51

Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaJosh Kindel lit the court on fire Friday for the varsity Dukes, scoring 17 points on the way to a 64-51 win over...

January 10th, 2017 |  

Defense tips scales in shootout with Shoregals

Defense tips scales in shootout with Shoregals

Both teams have expert shooters who are threats beyond the three-point arc.So when Amherst and Avon Lake met Saturday, the Comets girls’ defensi...

January 10th, 2017 |  

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Defense works its magic over Titans

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Defense works its magic over Titans

Coach Kevin Collins said last week he wanted his shooters to step up their defensive game and lessen the Lady Comets’ reliance on scoring basket...

December 19th, 2016 |  

BOYS BASKETBALL: 15-point loss in season opener

BOYS BASKETBALL: 15-point loss in season opener

Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-TimesComets fans are hoping the heartbreaking 84-69 loss Friday to North Ridgeville in the season opener isnR...

December 12th, 2016 |  

What are you thankful for?

It’s unanimous: Great Lakes Church votes to move

PHOTOS: Blessing of the pets at St. Joseph

Central’sstrangebut truehistory

Fires have played a crucial role in Central School’s history — and did you know the largest was caused by poop?It’s strange but true...

August 22nd, 2016 updated: August 24th, 2016. |  

Workshop produces ‘Star-Spangled’ Neil Simon show

Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-Times“The Star-Spangled Girl” was brought to the Workshop Players Theater stage in June with directi...

June 27th, 2016 |  

Flea market founder celebrates 100th birthday

If you’re a treasure-seeker, Jamie’s Flea Market in South Amherst is the X that marks the spot.It’s a trove of crafts, rare books, c...

June 23rd, 2016 |  

CORRECTION

Auditions for “Dearly Beloved” by the Workshop Players will be held June 13 and 14. Due to incorrect information submitted to the News-Tim...

May 9th, 2016 |  

ENGAGEMENT: Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer

Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer, both of Dayton, have announced their engagement.The bride-elect is the daughter of Martin and Nita Offineer of Amh...

April 21st, 2016 |  

You don’t always have to follow the recipe

OUR VIEW: Symbolic move a chance to talk about face of U.S.

They aren’t snowflakes but they are scared

Trump isn’t draining the swamp

Donald Trump is our president and regardless of how absurd I believe that to be, there is no going back now. What’s done is done.Moving away fro...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

Leave the hyphen out of it

To the editor:On my mind on the subject of differences and diversity: Hyphenating one’s nationality seems to promote separation (i.e. African-Am...

January 20th, 2017 |  

Trump could be transformational

To the editor:America is perhaps the world’s most united of all nations, with all sharing the belief that our Constitution, though forever imper...

January 17th, 2017 |  

South Amherst needs leaders

To the editor:In order to keep a community functioning efficiently, people are needed to serve on boards and committees. A cross section of any commun...

January 17th, 2017 |  

Thanks to Legion post’s generosity

To the editor:In contrast to the many angry words we’ve all heard lately, I would like to share some thankful words for our veterans, particular...

January 17th, 2017 |  

Will legislators step up on health care?

To the editor:I grew up in Lima, Ohio, on Harrison Avenue. It was a good neighborhood. People cared about one another.My parents were from Hardin Coun...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Downtown fills up as businesses move in

Planet Fitness to open on Cooper Foster

Bricklayers union headquarters under construction

Bricklayers union headquarters under construction

A headquarters for the Ohio-Kentucky district of the International Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers union is being built at the intersection of r...

December 16th, 2016 |  

Cawthon coaches merchants against thefts, robberies

From petty shoplifters to counterfeiters to professional scam artists, just about every Amherst store owner has a story of being targeted by criminals...

October 19th, 2016 updated: October 19th, 2016. |  

Chef to bring rustic Italian flavors to former Cork’s

While other seven-year-olds were playing outside, Robby Lucas was busy in his father’s kitchen.He grew up around the bustle of boiling pots, cho...

September 23rd, 2016 |  

Silver shovels come out as Amherst Manor expands

A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at Amherst Manor, where crews have been busy nearly doubling the retirement center’s foot...

September 23rd, 2016 updated: September 23rd, 2016. |  

Super Kmart signs down, doors closed

Regular sales halted over the weekend at our local Super Kmart as the business prepares to lock up its doors.Giant corporate signs have been removed f...

September 20th, 2016 |  

The last days of Kmart

It’s among the last remaining open in Northeast Ohio, but the end is rapidly approaching for Super Kmart on Cooper Foster Park Road.With about a...

August 12th, 2016 updated: August 12th, 2016. |  

