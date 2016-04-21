Dietrich-Wasilk race will reshape Amherst city council
NEWS
Spring classroom expansion eyed at JVS
Classroom expansion is expected to begin this May in the downstairs wing of the Lorain County JVS and be ready for students to use this fall.The bigge...
POLICE REPORTS
• Jan. 25 at 1:01 a.m.: Austin Mowery, 22, of Elyria, was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a turn si...
Comets football torch passed to Passerrello
Mike Passerrello has been tapped to replace Bill Fishleigh as head coach of the Amherst Comets football program.“It was a good fit for me to be ...
January 30th, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |
Trial delayed for driver in death of Debra Majkut
The trial of homicide suspect Adrianna Young has been delayed two months.The 25-year-old Oberlin woman was set to go before a jury Jan. 23. She is acc...
Steele artists wow regional Scholastic judges
Amazing works by Amherst Steele High School students are on display through Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Exhibition.Yo...
Try out for roles in the farce ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’
Auditions for “Don’t Dress for Dinner” by Mark Camoletti, directed by Pat Price, will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 and Monda...
SPORTS
INDOOR TRACK: Two new records set by Comets at Oberlin
The Comets indoor track and field team competed Sunday at Oberlin College.Girls placing for Amherst included:• Taylor Hooks, Gracen Siegenthaler...
SWIMMING AND DIVING RESULTS
GIRLS SWIMMINGRocky River defeated Amherst 132-48 on Saturday.Placing for the Comets were:• Emma Kelley, Annabelle Saultz, Katlyn Kovach, and Ja...
INDOOR TRACK: Girls finish big in 4×800, two new records set
Kalyn Potyrala, Cara Giannuzzi, Leah Johnson, and Alicia DelValle set the 4x800 meter relay on fire Saturday in the Comets’ first indoor track m...
BOYS BASKETBALL: 200th win for Januzzi
Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaDominic Januzzi had 20 points and Nick Denney had 20 for the Falcons Friday to secure win number 200 for Firelan...
Roule breaks 1,000 career points in win over Eagles
Senior Sydney Roule nailed her 1,001st point in the second quarter of Wednesday’s basketball game against North Olmsted, becoming the fourth gir...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Central’sstrangebut truehistory
Fires have played a crucial role in Central School’s history — and did you know the largest was caused by poop?It’s strange but true...
August 22nd, 2016 updated: August 24th, 2016. |
Workshop produces ‘Star-Spangled’ Neil Simon show
Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-Times“The Star-Spangled Girl” was brought to the Workshop Players Theater stage in June with directi...
Flea market founder celebrates 100th birthday
If you’re a treasure-seeker, Jamie’s Flea Market in South Amherst is the X that marks the spot.It’s a trove of crafts, rare books, c...
CORRECTION
Auditions for “Dearly Beloved” by the Workshop Players will be held June 13 and 14. Due to incorrect information submitted to the News-Tim...
ENGAGEMENT: Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer
Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer, both of Dayton, have announced their engagement.The bride-elect is the daughter of Martin and Nita Offineer of Amh...
OPINION
Presidential ban is not the solution
To the editor:To date, it has been American citizens who have slaughtered masses of people in this country, except on 9/11 in 2001 when 19 foreigners,...
A 21st century infrastructure
Our parents and grandparents left us with a transportation system that was the envy of the world. They dreamed it, they planned it, and they built it ...
Breaking down the state’s budget process
Every two years, the state of Ohio adopts its main operating budget, legislation that requires the partnership of the governor’s administration,...
You don’t always have to follow the recipe
I decided to make cabbage and noodles and kielbasa and sauerkraut balls.The sauerkraut balls turned out really well. They were made with sausage and c...
OUR VIEW: Symbolic move a chance to talk about face of U.S.
Flip an American coin, and there’s a zero percent chance you’ll find a black woman on either side.In April, that will change: To celebrate...
They aren’t snowflakes but they are scared
The doors of Oberlin’s Peace Community Church were open Friday during the inauguration. Curious, I slipped into a back pew just moments after Pr...
BUSINESS
Bricklayers union headquarters under construction
A headquarters for the Ohio-Kentucky district of the International Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers union is being built at the intersection of r...
Cawthon coaches merchants against thefts, robberies
From petty shoplifters to counterfeiters to professional scam artists, just about every Amherst store owner has a story of being targeted by criminals...
October 19th, 2016 updated: October 19th, 2016. |
Chef to bring rustic Italian flavors to former Cork’s
While other seven-year-olds were playing outside, Robby Lucas was busy in his father’s kitchen.He grew up around the bustle of boiling pots, cho...
Silver shovels come out as Amherst Manor expands
A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at Amherst Manor, where crews have been busy nearly doubling the retirement center’s foot...
September 23rd, 2016 updated: September 23rd, 2016. |
Super Kmart signs down, doors closed
Regular sales halted over the weekend at our local Super Kmart as the business prepares to lock up its doors.Giant corporate signs have been removed f...