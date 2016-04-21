NEWS

Downtown fills up as businesses move in

Sew inspirational — Unit 118 makes caddies for Sandusky vets

A harrowing escape from addiction

Planet Fitness to open on Cooper Foster

Women in trades showcase opportunities

Berlin Heights firm gives $150K learning tool to JVS

A harrowing escape from addiction

“I came to Oberlin to get drugs,” said Jaime Holtz, 27, of Westlake. “I’ve been to Elyria to get them, Westlake, Lorain, and m...

January 12th, 2017 |  

Three arrested after chase, crash, hide-and-seek

Three suspects in an army robbery were caught after a police chase Thursday morning through Amherst.Dae Shawn Simmons, 19, and Jerome Thomas Jr., 18, ...

January 12th, 2017 updated: January 12th, 2017. |  

‘For the Love of Animals’ tells the Jenne story

In many ways, Marilyn Jenne’s story is the story of Amherst.With her 95th birthday nearing, Jenne has released her memoirs, entitled “For ...

January 12th, 2017 updated: January 12th, 2017. |  

Yacobozzi is 2017 school board president

Ron Yacabozzi will serve as president of the Amherst board of education in 2017.He takes over the leadership role from Rex Engle, who served as presid...

January 12th, 2017 |  

Feds accuse serial robber in Chemical Bank case

Adam Carson, a criminal with an extensive rap sheet, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection to the Nov. 21 robbery of Chemical Bank i...

January 12th, 2017 updated: January 12th, 2017. |  

BOYS BASKETBALL: 200th win for Januzzi

Roule breaks 1,000 career points in win over Eagles

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Diermyer leads epic victory over Falcons

BOYS BASKETBALL: Dukes dominate Firelands 64-51

Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaJosh Kindel lit the court on fire Friday for the varsity Dukes, scoring 17 points on the way to a 64-51 win over...

January 10th, 2017 |  

Defense tips scales in shootout with Shoregals

Both teams have expert shooters who are threats beyond the three-point arc.So when Amherst and Avon Lake met Saturday, the Comets girls’ defensi...

January 10th, 2017 |  

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Defense works its magic over Titans

Coach Kevin Collins said last week he wanted his shooters to step up their defensive game and lessen the Lady Comets’ reliance on scoring basket...

December 19th, 2016 |  

BOYS BASKETBALL: 15-point loss in season opener

Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-TimesComets fans are hoping the heartbreaking 84-69 loss Friday to North Ridgeville in the season opener isnR...

December 12th, 2016 |  

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Defense grinds down Rangers

A full-court defense by the Comets forced a number of first-half turnovers and disrupted the Rangers’ shooting game, leading to a 56-49 win Satu...

December 12th, 2016 |  

GIRLS HOOPS: “This is the group we’ve been waiting for”

Following a 16-8 regular season and narrow 53-51 district semifinal defeat to Avon last year, the Amherst Comets girls basketball team will return all...

November 21st, 2016 updated: November 21st, 2016. |  

What are you thankful for?

It’s unanimous: Great Lakes Church votes to move

PHOTOS: Blessing of the pets at St. Joseph

Central’sstrangebut truehistory

Fires have played a crucial role in Central School’s history — and did you know the largest was caused by poop?It’s strange but true...

August 22nd, 2016 updated: August 24th, 2016. |  

Workshop produces ‘Star-Spangled’ Neil Simon show

Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-Times“The Star-Spangled Girl” was brought to the Workshop Players Theater stage in June with directi...

June 27th, 2016 |  

Flea market founder celebrates 100th birthday

If you’re a treasure-seeker, Jamie’s Flea Market in South Amherst is the X that marks the spot.It’s a trove of crafts, rare books, c...

June 23rd, 2016 |  

Auditions for “Dearly Beloved” by the Workshop Players will be held June 13 and 14. Due to incorrect information submitted to the News-Tim...

May 9th, 2016 |  

ENGAGEMENT: Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer

Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer, both of Dayton, have announced their engagement.The bride-elect is the daughter of Martin and Nita Offineer of Amh...

April 21st, 2016 |  

Leave the hyphen out of it

Trump could be transformational

South Amherst needs leaders

Thanks to Legion post’s generosity

To the editor:In contrast to the many angry words we’ve all heard lately, I would like to share some thankful words for our veterans, particular...

January 17th, 2017 |  

Will legislators step up on health care?

To the editor:I grew up in Lima, Ohio, on Harrison Avenue. It was a good neighborhood. People cared about one another.My parents were from Hardin Coun...

January 13th, 2017 |  

Beginner’s guide to the winter sky

One of the great ironies of the holiday season is that a whole lot of telescopes end up under trees but few of them get used until May. It’s har...

January 12th, 2017 |  

Warm up with soup… or a fireplace

Boy it’s cold, and that means it’s time for soups, stews, or anything hot. It’s perfect for sitting in front of a fireplace with a h...

January 11th, 2017 |  

A trip down culinary memory lane

A friend of mine recently asked whether I like to cook or bake. I immediately dispelled the notion that I could bake by describing the number of ugly ...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Let’s hit ‘pause, reflect, think’

What world legacy was left for the new year that we just entered?“A chaotic world consumed by intractable conflicts” was the recent soberi...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Downtown fills up as businesses move in

Planet Fitness to open on Cooper Foster

Bricklayers union headquarters under construction

Bricklayers union headquarters under construction

A headquarters for the Ohio-Kentucky district of the International Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers union is being built at the intersection of r...

December 16th, 2016 |  

Cawthon coaches merchants against thefts, robberies

From petty shoplifters to counterfeiters to professional scam artists, just about every Amherst store owner has a story of being targeted by criminals...

October 19th, 2016 updated: October 19th, 2016. |  

Chef to bring rustic Italian flavors to former Cork’s

While other seven-year-olds were playing outside, Robby Lucas was busy in his father’s kitchen.He grew up around the bustle of boiling pots, cho...

September 23rd, 2016 |  

Silver shovels come out as Amherst Manor expands

A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at Amherst Manor, where crews have been busy nearly doubling the retirement center’s foot...

September 23rd, 2016 updated: September 23rd, 2016. |  

Super Kmart signs down, doors closed

Regular sales halted over the weekend at our local Super Kmart as the business prepares to lock up its doors.Giant corporate signs have been removed f...

September 20th, 2016 |  

The last days of Kmart

It’s among the last remaining open in Northeast Ohio, but the end is rapidly approaching for Super Kmart on Cooper Foster Park Road.With about a...

August 12th, 2016 updated: August 12th, 2016. |  

