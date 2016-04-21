Spring classroom expansion eyed at JVS

Classroom expansion is expected to begin this May in the downstairs wing of the Lorain County JVS and be ready for students to use this fall.The bigge...

January 31st, 2017 |

POLICE REPORTS

• Jan. 25 at 1:01 a.m.: Austin Mowery, 22, of Elyria, was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a turn si...

January 30th, 2017 |

Comets football torch passed to Passerrello

Mike Passerrello has been tapped to replace Bill Fishleigh as head coach of the Amherst Comets football program.“It was a good fit for me to be ...

January 30th, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |

Trial delayed for driver in death of Debra Majkut

The trial of homicide suspect Adrianna Young has been delayed two months.The 25-year-old Oberlin woman was set to go before a jury Jan. 23. She is acc...

January 30th, 2017 |

Steele artists wow regional Scholastic judges

Amazing works by Amherst Steele High School students are on display through Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Exhibition.Yo...

January 27th, 2017 |

Try out for roles in the farce ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’

Auditions for “Don’t Dress for Dinner” by Mark Camoletti, directed by Pat Price, will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 and Monda...

January 27th, 2017 |