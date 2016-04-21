Feds accuse serial robber in Chemical Bank case
Petition drive on to rescind county sales tax
Sales tax hike approved to avoid Lorain County worker layoffs
Rosebeck, Griffin get Medal of Valor
Lorain County layoffs likely after sales tax hike rejected
NEWS
Ready to laugh? Comedians coming to Amherst Cinema
The first Amherst Comedy Night Light Up Amherst Fundraiser will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Amherst Cinema on Church Street.Doors op...
Downtown fills up as businesses move in
Empty storefronts dotted the downtown landscape in 2003 when Teresa Gilles was hired as director of Main Street Amherst.Times have changed: “Thi...
Sew inspirational — Unit 118 makes caddies for Sandusky vets
Nimble fingers are sewing gifts for veterans who use wheelchairs, and they could use your help.Donna Bruner, president of American Legion Auxiliary Un...
A harrowing escape from addiction
“I came to Oberlin to get drugs,” said Jaime Holtz, 27, of Westlake. “I’ve been to Elyria to get them, Westlake, Lorain, and m...
School stability hinges on $2.6M tax renewal
Roughly $13 million is at stake as the Amherst Schools ask voters to renew a 4.9 mill levy this spring.The five-year operating cash issue will appear ...
January 18th, 2017 updated: January 18th, 2017. |
SPORTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Diermyer leads epic victory over Falcons
Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaWellington’s varsity girls delivered a 52-27 walloping to Firelands on Jan. 4, ending in a 19-6 blowout in...
BOYS BASKETBALL: Dukes dominate Firelands 64-51
Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaJosh Kindel lit the court on fire Friday for the varsity Dukes, scoring 17 points on the way to a 64-51 win over...
Defense tips scales in shootout with Shoregals
Both teams have expert shooters who are threats beyond the three-point arc.So when Amherst and Avon Lake met Saturday, the Comets girls’ defensi...
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Defense works its magic over Titans
Coach Kevin Collins said last week he wanted his shooters to step up their defensive game and lessen the Lady Comets’ reliance on scoring basket...
BOYS BASKETBALL: 15-point loss in season opener
Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-TimesComets fans are hoping the heartbreaking 84-69 loss Friday to North Ridgeville in the season opener isnR...
LIFE
Central’sstrangebut truehistory
Fires have played a crucial role in Central School’s history — and did you know the largest was caused by poop?It’s strange but true...
August 22nd, 2016 updated: August 24th, 2016. |
Workshop produces ‘Star-Spangled’ Neil Simon show
Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-Times“The Star-Spangled Girl” was brought to the Workshop Players Theater stage in June with directi...
Flea market founder celebrates 100th birthday
If you’re a treasure-seeker, Jamie’s Flea Market in South Amherst is the X that marks the spot.It’s a trove of crafts, rare books, c...
CORRECTION
Auditions for “Dearly Beloved” by the Workshop Players will be held June 13 and 14. Due to incorrect information submitted to the News-Tim...
ENGAGEMENT: Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer
Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer, both of Dayton, have announced their engagement.The bride-elect is the daughter of Martin and Nita Offineer of Amh...
OPINION
Trump isn’t draining the swamp
Donald Trump is our president and regardless of how absurd I believe that to be, there is no going back now. What’s done is done.Moving away fro...
Leave the hyphen out of it
To the editor:On my mind on the subject of differences and diversity: Hyphenating one’s nationality seems to promote separation (i.e. African-Am...
Trump could be transformational
To the editor:America is perhaps the world’s most united of all nations, with all sharing the belief that our Constitution, though forever imper...
South Amherst needs leaders
To the editor:In order to keep a community functioning efficiently, people are needed to serve on boards and committees. A cross section of any commun...
Thanks to Legion post’s generosity
To the editor:In contrast to the many angry words we’ve all heard lately, I would like to share some thankful words for our veterans, particular...
Will legislators step up on health care?
To the editor:I grew up in Lima, Ohio, on Harrison Avenue. It was a good neighborhood. People cared about one another.My parents were from Hardin Coun...
BUSINESS
Bricklayers union headquarters under construction
A headquarters for the Ohio-Kentucky district of the International Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers union is being built at the intersection of r...
Cawthon coaches merchants against thefts, robberies
From petty shoplifters to counterfeiters to professional scam artists, just about every Amherst store owner has a story of being targeted by criminals...
October 19th, 2016 updated: October 19th, 2016. |
Chef to bring rustic Italian flavors to former Cork’s
While other seven-year-olds were playing outside, Robby Lucas was busy in his father’s kitchen.He grew up around the bustle of boiling pots, cho...
Silver shovels come out as Amherst Manor expands
A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at Amherst Manor, where crews have been busy nearly doubling the retirement center’s foot...
September 23rd, 2016 updated: September 23rd, 2016. |
Super Kmart signs down, doors closed
Regular sales halted over the weekend at our local Super Kmart as the business prepares to lock up its doors.Giant corporate signs have been removed f...
The last days of Kmart
It’s among the last remaining open in Northeast Ohio, but the end is rapidly approaching for Super Kmart on Cooper Foster Park Road.With about a...
August 12th, 2016 updated: August 12th, 2016. |