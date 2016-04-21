Petition drive on to rescind county sales tax
Sales tax hike approved to avoid Lorain County worker layoffs
Rosebeck, Griffin get Medal of Valor
Lorain County layoffs likely after sales tax hike rejected
Coleman to step down from AJHS
NEWS
Ohio AG: Tips to protect your wallet
Some helpful tips to keep your money safe are being offered by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.• Beware of scams, which are prevalent and take...
War on drugs continues, critics say it’s failing
The at least 119 people who fatally overdosed in Lorain County this year are the latest casualties in the drug war.Forty-five years after President Ri...
119 DEATHS: Overdoses spike
They were more than statistics.They were someone’s son or daughter.Some had children of their own.They made mistakes and many made tried to chan...
December 27th, 2016 updated: December 27th, 2016. |
IN HIS WORDS: Recovering addict Sean Cameron talks about his journey
Sean Cameron, a 28-year-old from Mayfield Heights, is addicted to oxycodone/paracetamol (sold by the brand name Percocet). Now a patient at Primary Pu...
‘No judgements’ as ER docs see overdoses rise
“He needs Narcan!” a woman screamed Friday, helping a slumped-down man walk into the emergency room at University Hospital’s Elyria ...
Cops are becoming old hands at saving OD victims
For police, treating heroin overdoses is the new normal.A big battleground is suburban Amherst. It is located on the Ohio Turnpike, which officers say...
SPORTS
GIRLS HOOPS: “This is the group we’ve been waiting for”
Following a 16-8 regular season and narrow 53-51 district semifinal defeat to Avon last year, the Amherst Comets girls basketball team will return all...
November 21st, 2016 updated: November 21st, 2016. |
BOYS HOOPS: ‘We have to get in opponents’ faces,’ says Bray
Pat Bray enters his second season as boys basketball coach at Amherst Steele after going 3-17 and 0-12 in the Southwestern Conference in 2015-16.He sa...
November 21st, 2016 updated: November 21st, 2016. |
Hill shines at state meet
Courtesy photoAmherst sophomore Josh Hill had an incredible showing at the OHSAA state cross country meet Saturday in Hebron. He bested his previous r...
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Postseason ends at Boardman, Johnson is top finisher
The Amherst girls cross country team finished 17th of 25 teams Saturday in the regional meet at Boardman High School.The Comets missed one of the cove...
FOOTBALL: Lakewood defeat marks 3-7 season turn-around
The Comets started 2016 trying to put the legacy of a winless season to bed.They ended their fall run on a 3-7 record, capped Friday by a 37-14 Senior...
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Hill to peak at state race
An 11th place finish Saturday earned Amherst’s Josh Hill a berth at the state cross country championships.The sophomore finished in 16:28 in reg...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Central’sstrangebut truehistory
Fires have played a crucial role in Central School’s history — and did you know the largest was caused by poop?It’s strange but true...
August 22nd, 2016 updated: August 24th, 2016. |
Workshop produces ‘Star-Spangled’ Neil Simon show
Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-Times“The Star-Spangled Girl” was brought to the Workshop Players Theater stage in June with directi...
Flea market founder celebrates 100th birthday
If you’re a treasure-seeker, Jamie’s Flea Market in South Amherst is the X that marks the spot.It’s a trove of crafts, rare books, c...
CORRECTION
Auditions for “Dearly Beloved” by the Workshop Players will be held June 13 and 14. Due to incorrect information submitted to the News-Tim...
ENGAGEMENT: Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer
Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer, both of Dayton, have announced their engagement.The bride-elect is the daughter of Martin and Nita Offineer of Amh...
OPINION
Quit stomping and whining over Trump
Remembering a penny’s value
To the editor:In regard to your editorial in the Enterprise Dec. 22 regarding the value of a penny, I enjoyed the article because it brought back memo...
Quick hits from the Browns to ‘optional’ red lights
I have wanted to try a “quick hits” column for some time now. Not all ideas or opinions need a full column devoted to them, either because...
How Big Dog helped make snow angels
I am going to dedicate this column to Tim “Big Dog” Graham.All of Wellington is mourning his untimely death. He was such a caring fellow w...
No one deserves this kind of death
Have you ever thought about the worst way to die?For some it’s burning to death. For others, being buried alive, starvation, cancer, electrocuti...
December 27th, 2016 updated: December 27th, 2016. |
At the speed of science
The advances made by the scientific and medical communities over the past few decades have been incredible.In just the past 30 years, life expectancy ...
The irony of the Electoral College
In Federalist Paper 68, Alexander Hamilton presents some of his arguments for the necessity of what has come to be known as the “Electoral Colle...
BUSINESS
Chef to bring rustic Italian flavors to former Cork’s
While other seven-year-olds were playing outside, Robby Lucas was busy in his father’s kitchen.He grew up around the bustle of boiling pots, cho...
Silver shovels come out as Amherst Manor expands
A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at Amherst Manor, where crews have been busy nearly doubling the retirement center’s foot...
September 23rd, 2016 updated: September 23rd, 2016. |
Super Kmart signs down, doors closed
Regular sales halted over the weekend at our local Super Kmart as the business prepares to lock up its doors.Giant corporate signs have been removed f...
The last days of Kmart
It’s among the last remaining open in Northeast Ohio, but the end is rapidly approaching for Super Kmart on Cooper Foster Park Road.With about a...
August 12th, 2016 updated: August 12th, 2016. |
Cork’s and Stubby’s closes, owner faces felony rape trial
Signs hanging on the doors say Cork’s and Stubby’s has closed.They appeared Monday as would-be customers found the popular downtown restau...
August 8th, 2016 updated: August 8th, 2016. |
Four are ‘Growing Abilities’ at Cleveland Clinic
During their summer break, four Amherst students are honing their job skills through a program at the Cleveland Clinic.If you ask Gabe Bullock, John S...