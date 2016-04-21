NEWS

Dietrich-Wasilk race will reshape Amherst city council

3:34 pm    

Kukucka: Serving as auditor has been ‘a major rush’

10:22 am    

At fashion show, students pledge drug-free prom

10:43 am    

Celebrity student chefs wow with winning muffins

9:03 am    

Firefighters help track men who fled snowy crash

8:53 am    

Experts: No age or class immune to addiction

Spring classroom expansion eyed at JVS

Classroom expansion is expected to begin this May in the downstairs wing of the Lorain County JVS and be ready for students to use this fall.The bigge...

January 31st, 2017 |  

POLICE REPORTS

• Jan. 25 at 1:01 a.m.: Austin Mowery, 22, of Elyria, was charged with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a turn si...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Comets football torch passed to Passerrello

Mike Passerrello has been tapped to replace Bill Fishleigh as head coach of the Amherst Comets football program.“It was a good fit for me to be ...

January 30th, 2017 updated: February 1st, 2017. |  

Trial delayed for driver in death of Debra Majkut

The trial of homicide suspect Adrianna Young has been delayed two months.The 25-year-old Oberlin woman was set to go before a jury Jan. 23. She is acc...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Steele artists wow regional Scholastic judges

Amazing works by Amherst Steele High School students are on display through Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Exhibition.Yo...

January 27th, 2017 |  

Try out for roles in the farce ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’

Auditions for “Don’t Dress for Dinner” by Mark Camoletti, directed by Pat Price, will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 and Monda...

January 27th, 2017 |  

SPORTS

4:04 pm    

Three Comets seniors sign letters of intent

12:53 pm    

GLIAC honor for Keron

10:50 am    

Sans Roule, Comets sink Middies

INDOOR TRACK: Two new records set by Comets at Oberlin

The Comets indoor track and field team competed Sunday at Oberlin College.Girls placing for Amherst included:• Taylor Hooks, Gracen Siegenthaler...

January 30th, 2017 |  

SWIMMING AND DIVING RESULTS

GIRLS SWIMMINGRocky River defeated Amherst 132-48 on Saturday.Placing for the Comets were:• Emma Kelley, Annabelle Saultz, Katlyn Kovach, and Ja...

January 24th, 2017 |  

INDOOR TRACK: Girls finish big in 4×800, two new records set

Kalyn Potyrala, Cara Giannuzzi, Leah Johnson, and Alicia DelValle set the 4x800 meter relay on fire Saturday in the Comets’ first indoor track m...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

BOYS BASKETBALL: 200th win for Januzzi

Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaDominic Januzzi had 20 points and Nick Denney had 20 for the Falcons Friday to secure win number 200 for Firelan...

January 16th, 2017 |  

Roule breaks 1,000 career points in win over Eagles

Senior Sydney Roule nailed her 1,001st point in the second quarter of Wednesday’s basketball game against North Olmsted, becoming the fourth gir...

January 12th, 2017 |  

MULTIMEDIA

LIFE

2:03 pm    

What are you thankful for?

10:18 am
Updated: 2:23 pm. |    

It’s unanimous: Great Lakes Church votes to move

10:48 am    

PHOTOS: Blessing of the pets at St. Joseph

Central’sstrangebut truehistory

Fires have played a crucial role in Central School’s history — and did you know the largest was caused by poop?It’s strange but true...

August 22nd, 2016 updated: August 24th, 2016. |  

Workshop produces ‘Star-Spangled’ Neil Simon show

Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-Times“The Star-Spangled Girl” was brought to the Workshop Players Theater stage in June with directi...

June 27th, 2016 |  

Flea market founder celebrates 100th birthday

If you’re a treasure-seeker, Jamie’s Flea Market in South Amherst is the X that marks the spot.It’s a trove of crafts, rare books, c...

June 23rd, 2016 |  

CORRECTION

Auditions for “Dearly Beloved” by the Workshop Players will be held June 13 and 14. Due to incorrect information submitted to the News-Tim...

May 9th, 2016 |  

ENGAGEMENT: Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer

Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer, both of Dayton, have announced their engagement.The bride-elect is the daughter of Martin and Nita Offineer of Amh...

April 21st, 2016 |  

OPINION

9:39 am    

THEIR VIEW: No reason to take Phil’s prediction seriously

10:30 am    

Back in ye olden days of lard

11:26 am    

From seeds to grizzly bears

Presidential ban is not the solution

To the editor:To date, it has been American citizens who have slaughtered masses of people in this country, except on 9/11 in 2001 when 19 foreigners,...

January 31st, 2017 |  

A 21st century infrastructure

Our parents and grandparents left us with a transportation system that was the envy of the world. They dreamed it, they planned it, and they built it ...

January 30th, 2017 |  

Breaking down the state’s budget process

Every two years, the state of Ohio adopts its main operating budget, legislation that requires the partnership of the governor’s administration,...

January 30th, 2017 |  

You don’t always have to follow the recipe

I decided to make cabbage and noodles and kielbasa and sauerkraut balls.The sauerkraut balls turned out really well. They were made with sausage and c...

January 25th, 2017 |  

OUR VIEW: Symbolic move a chance to talk about face of U.S.

Flip an American coin, and there’s a zero percent chance you’ll find a black woman on either side.In April, that will change: To celebrate...

January 24th, 2017 |  

They aren’t snowflakes but they are scared

The doors of Oberlin’s Peace Community Church were open Friday during the inauguration. Curious, I slipped into a back pew just moments after Pr...

January 23rd, 2017 |  

BUSINESS

2:03 pm
Updated: 9:06 am. |    

Comets football torch passed to Passerrello

10:20 am    

Downtown fills up as businesses move in

4:11 pm    

Planet Fitness to open on Cooper Foster

Bricklayers union headquarters under construction

A headquarters for the Ohio-Kentucky district of the International Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers union is being built at the intersection of r...

December 20th, 2016 |  

Bricklayers union headquarters under construction

A headquarters for the Ohio-Kentucky district of the International Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers union is being built at the intersection of r...

December 16th, 2016 |  

Cawthon coaches merchants against thefts, robberies

From petty shoplifters to counterfeiters to professional scam artists, just about every Amherst store owner has a story of being targeted by criminals...

October 19th, 2016 updated: October 19th, 2016. |  

Chef to bring rustic Italian flavors to former Cork’s

While other seven-year-olds were playing outside, Robby Lucas was busy in his father’s kitchen.He grew up around the bustle of boiling pots, cho...

September 23rd, 2016 |  

Silver shovels come out as Amherst Manor expands

A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at Amherst Manor, where crews have been busy nearly doubling the retirement center’s foot...

September 23rd, 2016 updated: September 23rd, 2016. |  

Super Kmart signs down, doors closed

Regular sales halted over the weekend at our local Super Kmart as the business prepares to lock up its doors.Giant corporate signs have been removed f...

September 20th, 2016 |  

