Women in trades showcase opportunities

Berlin Heights firm gives $150K learning tool to JVS

A harrowing escape from addiction

Three arrested after chase, crash, hide-and-seek

‘For the Love of Animals’ tells the Jenne story

Feds accuse serial robber in Chemical Bank case

2nd floor reopens after library renovation

2nd floor reopens after library renovation

Modern touches have rejuvenated the second floor of the Amherst Public Library, which has reopened after two months of renovations.“There’...

January 10th, 2017 |  

Highway to be renamed for Velez

Highway to be renamed for Velez

A part of Interstate 90 has been dedicated to the memory of state trooper Kenneth Velez, whose family hails from Amherst.The stretch from Warren Road ...

January 10th, 2017 |  

• Dec. 26 at 10:58 p.m.: Vincent Russell, 24, of Lorain, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of paraphernalia. ...

January 9th, 2017 |  

AARP offers free tax help

AARP is offering free help preparing personal federal, state, and school district tax returns.The service is open to low-income families, singles, and...

January 6th, 2017 |  

Amherst police finally release revealing 2015 crime data

Amherst police finally release revealing 2015 crime data

Drug-related incidents helped boost Amherst police responses by 18 percent in 2015, according to a new report released Thursday.Calls for service and ...

January 5th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |  

New laws in effect in 2017

A slew of last-minute bills that could affect your life were passed quickly in the waning days of Ohio’s 131st General Assembly.During their lam...

January 4th, 2017 |  

BOYS BASKETBALL: 200th win for Januzzi

Roule breaks 1,000 career points in win over Eagles

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Diermyer leads epic victory over Falcons

BOYS BASKETBALL: Dukes dominate Firelands 64-51

Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaJosh Kindel lit the court on fire Friday for the varsity Dukes, scoring 17 points on the way to a 64-51 win over...

January 10th, 2017 |  

Defense tips scales in shootout with Shoregals

Both teams have expert shooters who are threats beyond the three-point arc.So when Amherst and Avon Lake met Saturday, the Comets girls’ defensi...

January 10th, 2017 |  

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Defense works its magic over Titans

Coach Kevin Collins said last week he wanted his shooters to step up their defensive game and lessen the Lady Comets’ reliance on scoring basket...

December 19th, 2016 |  

BOYS BASKETBALL: 15-point loss in season opener

Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-TimesComets fans are hoping the heartbreaking 84-69 loss Friday to North Ridgeville in the season opener isnR...

December 12th, 2016 |  

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Defense grinds down Rangers

A full-court defense by the Comets forced a number of first-half turnovers and disrupted the Rangers’ shooting game, leading to a 56-49 win Satu...

December 12th, 2016 |  

GIRLS HOOPS: “This is the group we’ve been waiting for”

Following a 16-8 regular season and narrow 53-51 district semifinal defeat to Avon last year, the Amherst Comets girls basketball team will return all...

November 21st, 2016 updated: November 21st, 2016. |  

What are you thankful for?

It’s unanimous: Great Lakes Church votes to move

PHOTOS: Blessing of the pets at St. Joseph

Central’sstrangebut truehistory

Fires have played a crucial role in Central School’s history — and did you know the largest was caused by poop?It’s strange but true...

August 22nd, 2016 updated: August 24th, 2016. |  

Workshop produces ‘Star-Spangled’ Neil Simon show

Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-Times“The Star-Spangled Girl” was brought to the Workshop Players Theater stage in June with directi...

June 27th, 2016 |  

Flea market founder celebrates 100th birthday

If you’re a treasure-seeker, Jamie’s Flea Market in South Amherst is the X that marks the spot.It’s a trove of crafts, rare books, c...

June 23rd, 2016 |  

Auditions for “Dearly Beloved” by the Workshop Players will be held June 13 and 14. Due to incorrect information submitted to the News-Tim...

May 9th, 2016 |  

ENGAGEMENT: Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer

Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer, both of Dayton, have announced their engagement.The bride-elect is the daughter of Martin and Nita Offineer of Amh...

April 21st, 2016 |  

Will legislators step up on health care?

Beginner’s guide to the winter sky

Warm up with soup… or a fireplace

A trip down culinary memory lane

A friend of mine recently asked whether I like to cook or bake. I immediately dispelled the notion that I could bake by describing the number of ugly ...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Let’s hit ‘pause, reflect, think’

What world legacy was left for the new year that we just entered?“A chaotic world consumed by intractable conflicts” was the recent soberi...

January 5th, 2017 |  

Quit stomping and whining over Trump

To the editor:A few weeks ago, columnist Rob Swindell joined the liberal media whining party to do his best to make those who support Donald Trump fee...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

Remembering a penny’s value

To the editor:In regard to your editorial in the Enterprise Dec. 22 regarding the value of a penny, I enjoyed the article because it brought back memo...

January 3rd, 2017 |  

Quick hits from the Browns to ‘optional’ red lights

I have wanted to try a “quick hits” column for some time now. Not all ideas or opinions need a full column devoted to them, either because...

December 30th, 2016 |  

How Big Dog helped make snow angels

I am going to dedicate this column to Tim “Big Dog” Graham.All of Wellington is mourning his untimely death. He was such a caring fellow w...

December 30th, 2016 |  

Bricklayers union headquarters under construction

Bricklayers union headquarters under construction

Cawthon coaches merchants against thefts, robberies

Chef to bring rustic Italian flavors to former Cork’s

While other seven-year-olds were playing outside, Robby Lucas was busy in his father’s kitchen.He grew up around the bustle of boiling pots, cho...

September 23rd, 2016 |  

Silver shovels come out as Amherst Manor expands

A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at Amherst Manor, where crews have been busy nearly doubling the retirement center’s foot...

September 23rd, 2016 updated: September 23rd, 2016. |  

Super Kmart signs down, doors closed

Regular sales halted over the weekend at our local Super Kmart as the business prepares to lock up its doors.Giant corporate signs have been removed f...

September 20th, 2016 |  

The last days of Kmart

It’s among the last remaining open in Northeast Ohio, but the end is rapidly approaching for Super Kmart on Cooper Foster Park Road.With about a...

August 12th, 2016 updated: August 12th, 2016. |  

Cork’s and Stubby’s closes, owner faces felony rape trial

Signs hanging on the doors say Cork’s and Stubby’s has closed.They appeared Monday as would-be customers found the popular downtown restau...

August 8th, 2016 updated: August 8th, 2016. |  

Four are ‘Growing Abilities’ at Cleveland Clinic

During their summer break, four Amherst students are honing their job skills through a program at the Cleveland Clinic.If you ask Gabe Bullock, John S...

July 26th, 2016 |  

