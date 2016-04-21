Sales tax hike approved to avoid Lorain County worker layoffs
NEWS
Velez name enshrined
Courtesy photoVisible here is the name of Trooper Kenneth Velez, whose name is now engraved on the Ohio State Highway Patrol Memorial. The OSHP posted...
FBI will charge Chemical Bank suspect
The FBI has identified a suspect in the Nov. 21 robbery of Chemical Bank on Cooper Foster Park Road.No name has been released. Amherst police Sgt. Mic...
No tax credits for Sprenger’s bid to revive Amherst’s old Central School
Central School’s resurrection is not on a list of 18 projects across Ohio that will get $22.8 million in historic preservation credits.Released ...
December 22nd, 2016 updated: December 22nd, 2016. |
Letters put teens face-to-face with Manning
With issues on their minds ranging from heroin to paid maternity leave, students at Amherst Steele High School reached out to state Sen. Gayle Manning...
2016: THE YEAR IN REVIEW
Presidential politics defined 2016.To pretend otherwise is pointless. Blue collar and white collar workers, the young and old, rich and poor joined in...
December 21st, 2016 updated: December 21st, 2016. |
Wasilk will pursue Amherst city council presidency, give up Ward 4 seat
Jennifer Wasilk has signaled she will give up her fourth ward seat to seek election in November 2017 as Amherst city council president.A Republican, W...
December 20th, 2016 updated: December 21st, 2016. |
SPORTS
GIRLS HOOPS: “This is the group we’ve been waiting for”
Following a 16-8 regular season and narrow 53-51 district semifinal defeat to Avon last year, the Amherst Comets girls basketball team will return all...
November 21st, 2016 updated: November 21st, 2016. |
BOYS HOOPS: ‘We have to get in opponents’ faces,’ says Bray
Pat Bray enters his second season as boys basketball coach at Amherst Steele after going 3-17 and 0-12 in the Southwestern Conference in 2015-16.He sa...
November 21st, 2016 updated: November 21st, 2016. |
Hill shines at state meet
Courtesy photoAmherst sophomore Josh Hill had an incredible showing at the OHSAA state cross country meet Saturday in Hebron. He bested his previous r...
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Postseason ends at Boardman, Johnson is top finisher
The Amherst girls cross country team finished 17th of 25 teams Saturday in the regional meet at Boardman High School.The Comets missed one of the cove...
FOOTBALL: Lakewood defeat marks 3-7 season turn-around
The Comets started 2016 trying to put the legacy of a winless season to bed.They ended their fall run on a 3-7 record, capped Friday by a 37-14 Senior...
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Hill to peak at state race
An 11th place finish Saturday earned Amherst’s Josh Hill a berth at the state cross country championships.The sophomore finished in 16:28 in reg...
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Central’sstrangebut truehistory
Fires have played a crucial role in Central School’s history — and did you know the largest was caused by poop?It’s strange but true...
August 22nd, 2016 updated: August 24th, 2016. |
Workshop produces ‘Star-Spangled’ Neil Simon show
Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-Times“The Star-Spangled Girl” was brought to the Workshop Players Theater stage in June with directi...
Flea market founder celebrates 100th birthday
If you’re a treasure-seeker, Jamie’s Flea Market in South Amherst is the X that marks the spot.It’s a trove of crafts, rare books, c...
CORRECTION
Auditions for “Dearly Beloved” by the Workshop Players will be held June 13 and 14. Due to incorrect information submitted to the News-Tim...
ENGAGEMENT: Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer
Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer, both of Dayton, have announced their engagement.The bride-elect is the daughter of Martin and Nita Offineer of Amh...
OPINION
At the speed of science
The advances made by the scientific and medical communities over the past few decades have been incredible.In just the past 30 years, life expectancy ...
The irony of the Electoral College
In Federalist Paper 68, Alexander Hamilton presents some of his arguments for the necessity of what has come to be known as the “Electoral Colle...
The changing tides of 2016
As this year ends, so ends a remarkable year for Cleveland and around the country.For me, 2016 will be remembered as the year of sports and politics. ...
Commissioners should resign
To the editor:I am surprised that the Lorain County commissioners have decided to increase the sales tax weeks after the voters rejected the tax by a ...
Farewell mystery candle holder, hello new tree
After 32 years, we moved and it re-energized our Christmas decorating efforts.By year 30, we were certainly familiar with where all of the holiday mem...
Buy American is the right thing to do
“Buy American and hire American.”At a rally in Cincinnati this month, President-elect Trump used those words as he pledged to use American...
BUSINESS
Chef to bring rustic Italian flavors to former Cork’s
While other seven-year-olds were playing outside, Robby Lucas was busy in his father’s kitchen.He grew up around the bustle of boiling pots, cho...
Silver shovels come out as Amherst Manor expands
A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at Amherst Manor, where crews have been busy nearly doubling the retirement center’s foot...
September 23rd, 2016 updated: September 23rd, 2016. |
Super Kmart signs down, doors closed
Regular sales halted over the weekend at our local Super Kmart as the business prepares to lock up its doors.Giant corporate signs have been removed f...
The last days of Kmart
It’s among the last remaining open in Northeast Ohio, but the end is rapidly approaching for Super Kmart on Cooper Foster Park Road.With about a...
August 12th, 2016 updated: August 12th, 2016. |
Cork’s and Stubby’s closes, owner faces felony rape trial
Signs hanging on the doors say Cork’s and Stubby’s has closed.They appeared Monday as would-be customers found the popular downtown restau...
August 8th, 2016 updated: August 8th, 2016. |
Four are ‘Growing Abilities’ at Cleveland Clinic
During their summer break, four Amherst students are honing their job skills through a program at the Cleveland Clinic.If you ask Gabe Bullock, John S...