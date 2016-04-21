Experts: No age or class immune to addiction

Try out for roles in the farce ‘Don’t Dress for Dinner’

Auditions for “Don’t Dress for Dinner” by Mark Camoletti, directed by Pat Price, will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 and Monda...

January 27th, 2017 |

Crisis text line now available for Lorain County

No where else to turn? In crisis? Experiencing a mental health need?Text 4HOPE or HELLO to 741741 to connect with the Crisis Text Line, now available ...

January 27th, 2017 |

$50K award helps Amherst Twp. fix deadly ditch

The dangerous Engle Ditch problem is now $50,000 closer to being fixed.An award from the Lorain County Storm Water District Board — whose member...

January 26th, 2017 updated: January 26th, 2017. |

Chemical Bank suspect to face judge Feb. 3

Accused Chemical Bank robber Adam Carson is expected to enter a plea at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in Cleveland. Judge Donald Nugent has ordered sherif...

January 26th, 2017 |

Brace for sidewalk repair orders from city hall

Are the sidewalks in front of your home cracked or upheaved?If so, you might soon by on the hook for a big repair bill.Amherst city council passed a &...

January 26th, 2017 |

Elyria Avenue tops list of streets to get summer TLC

The full stretch of Elyria Avenue will get new asphalt this summer, following a unanimous vote Monday by Amherst city council.“It’s a roug...

January 23rd, 2017 |