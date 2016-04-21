Feds accuse serial robber in Chemical Bank case
Petition drive on to rescind county sales tax
Sales tax hike approved to avoid Lorain County worker layoffs
Rosebeck, Griffin get Medal of Valor
Lorain County layoffs likely after sales tax hike rejected
Latest Updates
- Women in trades showcase opportunities - 2:28 pm
- Berlin Heights firm gives $150K learning tool to JVS - 11:40 am
- A harrowing escape from addiction - 4:41 pm
- Three arrested after chase, crash, hide-and-seek - 3:40 pm updated: 4:17 pm.
- ‘For the Love of Animals’ tells the Jenne story - 2:18 pm updated: 2:40 pm.
- Yacobozzi is 2017 school board president - 1:58 pm
- Feds accuse serial robber in Chemical Bank case - 12:01 pm updated: 4:06 pm.
- Firefighters set new record in busy 2016 - 1:29 pm updated: 3:16 pm.
- Building a tornado safe room? EMA offers rebates - 9:45 am
- 2nd floor reopens after library renovation - 1:05 pm
- Highway to be renamed for Velez - 11:40 am
- POLICE REPORTS - 11:31 am
- AARP offers free tax help - 9:24 am
- Amherst police finally release revealing 2015 crime data - 1:12 pm updated: 1:14 pm.
- New laws in effect in 2017 - 2:22 pm
- Fishleigh resigns from Steele, Comets football - 8:40 am
- Petition drive on to rescind county sales tax - 8:34 am
- Costilow speaks on ‘resolutions’ for 2017 - 3:38 pm
- What are your resolutions? - 2:28 pm
- Tattered flags raise flap at Vietnam memorial - 2:07 pm
- Ohio AG: Tips to protect your wallet - 8:58 am
- War on drugs continues, critics say it’s failing - 3:02 pm
- 119 DEATHS: Overdoses spike - 2:04 pm updated: 4:41 pm.
- IN HIS WORDS: Recovering addict Sean Cameron talks about his journey - 2:02 pm
- ‘No judgements’ as ER docs see overdoses rise - 2:02 pm
NEWS
2nd floor reopens after library renovation
Modern touches have rejuvenated the second floor of the Amherst Public Library, which has reopened after two months of renovations.“There’...
Highway to be renamed for Velez
A part of Interstate 90 has been dedicated to the memory of state trooper Kenneth Velez, whose family hails from Amherst.The stretch from Warren Road ...
POLICE REPORTS
• Dec. 26 at 10:58 p.m.: Vincent Russell, 24, of Lorain, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and possession of paraphernalia. ...
AARP offers free tax help
AARP is offering free help preparing personal federal, state, and school district tax returns.The service is open to low-income families, singles, and...
Amherst police finally release revealing 2015 crime data
Drug-related incidents helped boost Amherst police responses by 18 percent in 2015, according to a new report released Thursday.Calls for service and ...
January 5th, 2017 updated: January 5th, 2017. |
New laws in effect in 2017
A slew of last-minute bills that could affect your life were passed quickly in the waning days of Ohio’s 131st General Assembly.During their lam...
SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL: Dukes dominate Firelands 64-51
Photos by Russ Gifford | Civitas MediaJosh Kindel lit the court on fire Friday for the varsity Dukes, scoring 17 points on the way to a 64-51 win over...
Defense tips scales in shootout with Shoregals
Both teams have expert shooters who are threats beyond the three-point arc.So when Amherst and Avon Lake met Saturday, the Comets girls’ defensi...
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Defense works its magic over Titans
Coach Kevin Collins said last week he wanted his shooters to step up their defensive game and lessen the Lady Comets’ reliance on scoring basket...
BOYS BASKETBALL: 15-point loss in season opener
Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-TimesComets fans are hoping the heartbreaking 84-69 loss Friday to North Ridgeville in the season opener isnR...
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Defense grinds down Rangers
A full-court defense by the Comets forced a number of first-half turnovers and disrupted the Rangers’ shooting game, leading to a 56-49 win Satu...
GIRLS HOOPS: “This is the group we’ve been waiting for”
Following a 16-8 regular season and narrow 53-51 district semifinal defeat to Avon last year, the Amherst Comets girls basketball team will return all...
November 21st, 2016 updated: November 21st, 2016. |
MULTIMEDIA
LIFE
Central’sstrangebut truehistory
Fires have played a crucial role in Central School’s history — and did you know the largest was caused by poop?It’s strange but true...
August 22nd, 2016 updated: August 24th, 2016. |
Workshop produces ‘Star-Spangled’ Neil Simon show
Photos by Joseph Colon | Amherst News-Times“The Star-Spangled Girl” was brought to the Workshop Players Theater stage in June with directi...
Flea market founder celebrates 100th birthday
If you’re a treasure-seeker, Jamie’s Flea Market in South Amherst is the X that marks the spot.It’s a trove of crafts, rare books, c...
CORRECTION
Auditions for “Dearly Beloved” by the Workshop Players will be held June 13 and 14. Due to incorrect information submitted to the News-Tim...
ENGAGEMENT: Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer
Melanie Offineer and Adam Schaffer, both of Dayton, have announced their engagement.The bride-elect is the daughter of Martin and Nita Offineer of Amh...
OPINION
Will legislators step up on health care?
A trip down culinary memory lane
A friend of mine recently asked whether I like to cook or bake. I immediately dispelled the notion that I could bake by describing the number of ugly ...
Let’s hit ‘pause, reflect, think’
What world legacy was left for the new year that we just entered?“A chaotic world consumed by intractable conflicts” was the recent soberi...
Quit stomping and whining over Trump
To the editor:A few weeks ago, columnist Rob Swindell joined the liberal media whining party to do his best to make those who support Donald Trump fee...
Remembering a penny’s value
To the editor:In regard to your editorial in the Enterprise Dec. 22 regarding the value of a penny, I enjoyed the article because it brought back memo...
Quick hits from the Browns to ‘optional’ red lights
I have wanted to try a “quick hits” column for some time now. Not all ideas or opinions need a full column devoted to them, either because...
How Big Dog helped make snow angels
I am going to dedicate this column to Tim “Big Dog” Graham.All of Wellington is mourning his untimely death. He was such a caring fellow w...
BUSINESS
Chef to bring rustic Italian flavors to former Cork’s
While other seven-year-olds were playing outside, Robby Lucas was busy in his father’s kitchen.He grew up around the bustle of boiling pots, cho...
Silver shovels come out as Amherst Manor expands
A ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday at Amherst Manor, where crews have been busy nearly doubling the retirement center’s foot...
September 23rd, 2016 updated: September 23rd, 2016. |
Super Kmart signs down, doors closed
Regular sales halted over the weekend at our local Super Kmart as the business prepares to lock up its doors.Giant corporate signs have been removed f...
The last days of Kmart
It’s among the last remaining open in Northeast Ohio, but the end is rapidly approaching for Super Kmart on Cooper Foster Park Road.With about a...
August 12th, 2016 updated: August 12th, 2016. |
Cork’s and Stubby’s closes, owner faces felony rape trial
Signs hanging on the doors say Cork’s and Stubby’s has closed.They appeared Monday as would-be customers found the popular downtown restau...
August 8th, 2016 updated: August 8th, 2016. |
Four are ‘Growing Abilities’ at Cleveland Clinic
During their summer break, four Amherst students are honing their job skills through a program at the Cleveland Clinic.If you ask Gabe Bullock, John S...